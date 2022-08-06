Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Announces Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inogen updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Trading Down 3.2 %

Inogen stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.71. 193,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,513. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 3,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inogen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inogen Company Profile

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

