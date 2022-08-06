Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.54 and traded as low as C$7.12. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 43,369 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

