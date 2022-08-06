Insider Buying: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Buys £42,800 in Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($52,444.55).

Synthomer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £879.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.08. Synthomer plc has a one year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.23) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($6.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 287.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synthomer Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.96) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.46).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

