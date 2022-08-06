Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,057. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

