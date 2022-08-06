Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,057. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

