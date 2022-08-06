Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Sells $2,116,050.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.87.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
