Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) CEO Sells $2,116,050.00 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

