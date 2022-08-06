Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) EVP Sells $8,202,750.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOH opened at $324.91 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,876,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.64.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

