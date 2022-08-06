Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 488 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $223.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $1,883,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

