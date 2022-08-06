Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Insmed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Insmed Stock Up 10.7 %
NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,113. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.