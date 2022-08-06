Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$1.06 EPS.
Insperity Stock Performance
Shares of NSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. 120,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Insperity
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
