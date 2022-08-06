Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.68-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$1.06 EPS.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.34. 120,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

