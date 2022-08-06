Inspired (LON:INSE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSEGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Inspired Price Performance

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £119.93 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.19.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

