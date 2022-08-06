Inspired (LON:INSE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £119.93 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. Inspired has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.19.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

