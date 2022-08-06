Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $98.94. 150,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

