Instem (LON:INS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $718.02

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.02 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 702.50 ($8.61). Instem shares last traded at GBX 702.50 ($8.61), with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

Instem Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 740.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £159.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,035.71.

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

