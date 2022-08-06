Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.50.

Insulet Stock Up 4.3 %

Insulet stock opened at $267.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.78. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,332.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

