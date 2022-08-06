INT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,772.00 (INT)

INT (INT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. INT has a market cap of $1.34 million and $31,772.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

