Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$210.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$214.21.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$191.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$191.56. The firm has a market cap of C$33.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.