Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of IAS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.