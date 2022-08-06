Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of IAS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.84. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 61,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 32.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

