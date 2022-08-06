Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.32. 2,012,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,922. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.