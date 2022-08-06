Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NTLA opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

