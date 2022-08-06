Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 7.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,587,511 shares in the company, valued at $93,186,895.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $30,478,600. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,681. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

