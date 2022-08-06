Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15), reports. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,116. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
