InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) price target on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.84) to GBX 5,400 ($66.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,563.33 ($68.17).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,921 ($60.30) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.15) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,623.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,863.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,066.94.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.