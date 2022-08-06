Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 41,154 Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.81% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

PSIL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

