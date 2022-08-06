Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.