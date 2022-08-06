Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $239.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.15.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

