Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,744,984 shares of company stock worth $35,084,176.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

