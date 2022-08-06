InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 208,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,819. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in InterDigital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in InterDigital by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 182,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

