Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Down 11.3 %

TILE stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

