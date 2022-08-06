Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $8.53. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

