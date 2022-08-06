International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 on August 29th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Shares of IBOC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 166,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 9.89%.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
