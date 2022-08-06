International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 on August 29th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 166,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

About International Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in International Bancshares by 167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 44.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

