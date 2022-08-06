International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

International Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IBOC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 166,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.04.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

