International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €1.30

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.25 ($1.29) to €1.30 ($1.34) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.12.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 536.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.