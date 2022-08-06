Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
Shares of IPI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 356,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,463. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.
In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
