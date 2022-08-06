Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of IPI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.77. 356,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,463. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

