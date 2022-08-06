Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 410,303 shares changing hands.

Inuvo Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth Ewell Lee purchased 108,520 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,634. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 146,020 shares of company stock worth $66,834 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the quarter. Inuvo makes up approximately 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.86% of Inuvo worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

