Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 469,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,794. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

