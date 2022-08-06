Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.79

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.79 and traded as low as $94.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 37,995 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,989,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,729,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,749,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

