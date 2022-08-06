Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $321.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

