Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Decreased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.02. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

