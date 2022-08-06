Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.