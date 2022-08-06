iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.66. The company had a trading volume of 426,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.50. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
