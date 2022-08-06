Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-$5.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,161. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Iron Mountain by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

