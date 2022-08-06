Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-$5.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 2,063,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,161. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 522.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

