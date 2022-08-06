iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.69 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

