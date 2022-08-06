iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.52

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and traded as low as $74.96. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 21,581 shares.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,386.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

