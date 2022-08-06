iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

