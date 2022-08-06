iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.