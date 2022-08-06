iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 281.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.