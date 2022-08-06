iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,182 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

