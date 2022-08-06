iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

