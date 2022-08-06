iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $154.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

