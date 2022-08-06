iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,529,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,311,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $189.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

